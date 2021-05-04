Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Earnings Results

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. 22,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,985. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

