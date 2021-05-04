Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. Saipem has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

