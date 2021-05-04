Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.27. 514,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,567. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

