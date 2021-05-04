Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

Sanofi stock opened at €86.69 ($101.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €84.47 and a 200-day moving average of €81.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

