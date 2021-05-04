Sanofi Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SNY opened at $50.89 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanofi by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

