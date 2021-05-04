Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 39.6% in April

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 948,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 601.9 days.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Saputo has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.