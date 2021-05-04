Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 39.6% in April

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 948,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 601.9 days.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Saputo has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

