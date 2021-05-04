Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SVRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

