Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF remained flat at $$287.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $212.55 and a 52 week high of $315.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.02.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

