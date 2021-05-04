Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,692 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $40,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,902,688. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

