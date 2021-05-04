Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,015. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

