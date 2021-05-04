Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Up 36.0% in April

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 1,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schneider National by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schneider National by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 322,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

