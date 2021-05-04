Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schroders has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. Schroders has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.