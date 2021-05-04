Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

SDGR stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 101,525 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $7,774,784.50. Also, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 4,800 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $455,232.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,512,753 shares of company stock worth $135,316,694.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schrödinger by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

