Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

