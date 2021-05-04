Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $312,040.17 and approximately $662.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001608 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003679 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,726,801 coins and its circulating supply is 16,926,801 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.