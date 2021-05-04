Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,142 shares of company stock worth $33,068,581. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

