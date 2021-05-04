SeaWorld Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,592 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,220% compared to the average daily volume of 348 put options.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,370. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SEAS stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

