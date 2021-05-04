SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 224,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 231,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 347,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

