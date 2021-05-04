Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 9,916.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million. Analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In other news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

