SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 787,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 213,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,324. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.