Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $73.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

ST opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

