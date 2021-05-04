Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $52.47 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Sentinel has a market cap of $52.47 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.