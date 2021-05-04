Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SCI traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

