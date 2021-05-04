Shadows Price Down 21.3% This Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002017 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00079245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.10 or 0.00860477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.09924079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00044776 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

