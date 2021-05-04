Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Up 35.1% in April

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLX. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 128,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 144,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.87. 1,885,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

