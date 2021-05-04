Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.57. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 337,761 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.45 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

