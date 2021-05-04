Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 22.3% in April

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

