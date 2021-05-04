Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 714.66, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $617.01 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,141.76.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

