Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expands By 27.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $883.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.40.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.