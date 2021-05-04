Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expands By 27.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $883.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $159,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

