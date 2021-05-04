Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Drops By 23.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132,459 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 925,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Shares of APTO opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

