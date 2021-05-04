Short Interest in Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Declines By 20.0%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BOGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Bogen Communications International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
About Bogen Communications International
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bogen Communications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogen Communications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.