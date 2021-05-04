Short Interest in Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Declines By 20.0%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BOGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Bogen Communications International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Bogen Communications International

Bogen Communications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

