Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Expands By 42.0%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,819 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

