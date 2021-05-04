Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expands By 23.2%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

