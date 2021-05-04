Short Interest in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Decreases By 23.0%

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 781,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of CBPO stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.99. 24,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,695. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $120.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.86.
China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About China Biologic Products
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
