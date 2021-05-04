Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Grows By 41.5%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

