Short Interest in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Decreases By 25.4%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 220,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CCAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 172,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

