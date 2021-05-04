Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Declines By 24.3%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

