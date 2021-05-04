Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Decreases By 27.2%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Curis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 499,636 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Curis by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,805. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $946.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

