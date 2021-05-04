Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Expands By 36.7%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 509,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.4 days.

Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $$18.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.50.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

DCNSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dai-ichi Life from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dai-ichi Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.