Short Interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Grows By 27.6%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DTEA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 635,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,848. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

