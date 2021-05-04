Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expands By 34.3%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 407,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of FARM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 11,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.41 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FARM shares. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

