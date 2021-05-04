Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Rises By 35.5%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

GNL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 1,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.