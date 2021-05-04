Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Increases By 23.6%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Global Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

