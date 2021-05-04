Short Interest in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Drops By 15.9%

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 18,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $3,761,355.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,052 shares of company stock worth $83,589,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $206.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.60. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.