Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Expands By 37.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEM opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

