Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Grows By 26.4%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPF remained flat at $$31.50 during trading on Tuesday. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

