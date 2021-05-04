Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Decreases By 14.8%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

KALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $450.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

