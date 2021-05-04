Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Rises By 40.9%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.701 per share. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

KRYAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

