Short Interest in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Increases By 33.5%

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $35.80. 689,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,410. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.39.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
