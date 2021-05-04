Short Interest in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Increases By 33.5%

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $35.80. 689,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,410. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.39.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.