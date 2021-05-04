Short Interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Increases By 38.8%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

